‘Dungeons & Dragons’ TV Series Lands at Paramount+

Hasbro’s popular fantasy tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons is coming to the small screen in live-action after scoring an eight-episode, straight-to-series order from Paramount+.

The series is a co-production between eOne and Paramount Pictures, with eOne serving as the lead studio. The pilot episode is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, whose credits include “Red Notice,” “Central Intelligence,” “We’re the Millers,” and “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.”

More than 50 million fans have interacted with or played D&D since it was first published 49 years ago, including video games and livestream entertainment on Twitch and YouTube. All series-based consumer products will run through Hasbro.

In addition to working on “Dungeons & Dragons,” Thurber is penning two sequels to “Red Notice” for Netflix and recently sold a pitch for a feature film adaptation of the classic animated series “Voltron” to Amazon, which he is co-writing with Ellen Shanman and will direct and produce alongside Todd Lieberman.

In addition to the “Dungeons & Dragons” television series, Paramount Pictures and eOne will also release the upcoming film “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” directed by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, in theaters March 31, 2023.