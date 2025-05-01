Rosa Salazar Exits CBS ‘Einstein’ Series After Delay to Next TV Season

CBS’s “Einstein” lost its female lead after being delayed for a year.

The drama series starring Matthew Gray Gubler was pushed to the 2026-27 TV season due to limited space on the network’s schedule, which will be unveiled Wednesday, May 7. Salazar approached the network asking them not to pick up her option following the delay decision, and both parties agreed to part ways amicably.

CBS announced “Einstein” would be pushed a year, giving it more pre-production time after first initially being ordered for a 2025-26 TV season debut. The show stars Matthew Gray Gubler as Lewis Einstein, the great grandson of Albert Einstein.

Lewis is the most popular professor at Princeton, when he chooses to show up. But when a series of homicides emerge, he may finally find some direction in his life as well as a real challenge for his vast intellect. Salazar (“Bird Box,” “Undone”) was set to play Veronica “Ronni” Paris, a Detective Inspector for the New Jersey State Police. Disciplined and haunted by her husband’s death, she feels conflicted about working with Lewis Einstein.

“Einstein” is being described as a drama with comedic undertones. Andy Breckman serves as a writer and executive producer for the upcoming series alongside EP and director Randy Zisk as well as EPs Tariq Jalil, Rose Hughes and both Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia and Laura Beetz of Seven.One Studios International. The show comes from CBS Studios.

Deadline first reported the news of Salazar’s exit.