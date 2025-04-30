Matthew Gray Gubler CBS Drama ‘Einstein’ Delayed Until 2026-27 Season

Matthew Gray Gubler’s CBS comeback will have to wait a year. The actor and EP’s new drama series “Einstein” will be held until the 2026-27 season after landing a series order at the broadcast network.

Representatives for CBS said that the new series was pushed due to “limited shelf space” in the 2025-26 TV schedule and that it would benefit from a longer pre-production window. The new CBS primetime schedule will be announced May 7.

The pending drama series will follow Lewis Einstein (Gubler), the great-grandson of Albert Einstein. Lewis Einstein is the most popular professor at Princeton, but when a series of homicides emerge, his circumstances serve as a real challenge for his vast intellect. In the description for the series, Gubler’s Lewis was described as “irreverent and misguided,” a genius whose famous legacy weighs heavily on him.

The “Criminal Minds” star will be joined by Rosa Salazar (“Bird Box,” “Undone”) as Veronica “Ronni” Paris, a detective inspector for the New Jersey State Police, who has conflicted feelings about working with Einstein.

The series is being described as a drama with comedic undertones, following Gubler’s “brilliant but directionless” Einstein. Andy Breckman has been tapped as a writer and executive producer for the upcoming series alongside EP and director Randy Zisk, and Gubler is set to produce. EPs Tariq Jalil, Rose Hughes and both Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia and Laura Beetz will join the team from Seven. One Studios International. “Einstein” comes from CBS Studios.