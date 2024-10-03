‘Criminal Minds’ Star Matthew Gray Gubler to Lead CBS Pilot ‘Einstein’

Matthew Gray Gubler, former star of “Criminal Minds,” has been set to lead the cast of CBS’ new comedic drama pilot for “Einstein,” TheWrap has learned.

The actor, who will also produce the project, will star as Lew Einstein, the great-grandson of iconic theoretical physicist, Albert Einstein.

CBS describes Lew as a “popular professor at Princeton … when he actually shows up for class. Irreverent and misguided, Lew’s genius and famous name weighs heavily on him but using his gift to help solve homicides may — finally — offer his life some direction and purpose.”

If picked up, the series would follow the “brilliant but directionless” Lew as he spends his days comfortably as a tenured professor. However, when his bad boy antics get him in trouble with the law, he is forced to help a local police detective solve her most puzzling cases.

“Monk” creator Andy Breckman will write and executive produce “Einstein.” Fellow EP Randy Zisk will direct the pilot. Tariq Jalil, Rose Hughes, Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia and Laura Beetz of Seven One Studios International are also listed as executive producers.

CBS announced the project’s order back in August.

Deadline was first to report the news.

