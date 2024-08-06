‘Einstein’ Crime Drama From ‘Monk’ Creator Andy Breckman Lands CBS Pilot Order

“Einstein,” (working title) a new crime drama from “Monk” creator Andy Breckman, has landed a pilot order at CBS.

The pilot, which is written by Breckman and directed by Randy Zisk, follows “the brilliant but directionless great grandson of Albert Einstein, who spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor until his bad boy antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective solve her most puzzling cases,” according to the logline for the potential series.

In addition to Breckman and Zisk, the project is executive produced by Tariq Jalil; Rose Hughes, Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia and Laura Beetz (Seven One Studios International). CBS Studios serve as producer.

“Einstein” is the latest pilot to be orded up by CBS, following the single-camera workplace comedy “DMV.”

Theat project, which is based on author Katherine Heiny’s short story and executive produced by writer Dana Klein, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Robyn Meisinger, follows a group of quirky and lovable characters are making minimum wage at the DMV, doing a thankless job where customers are annoyed before they even walk in the door, according to the logline.

Additionally, CBS has set up a development room for the single-camera comedy “Eternally Yours” (working title), which tells an eternal love story about two vampires who have been married for five hundred years, and their struggles to accept the human who is dating their daughter.

The project is written and executive produced by creators Joe Port and Joe Wiseman. Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Jason Wang also serve as executive producers.