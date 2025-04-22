CBS Orders Harriet Dyer Comedy ‘DMV’ and Matthew Gray Gubler Drama ‘Einstein’ for 2025-2026 Season

CBS is ordering two more series for the 2025-2026 broadcast season. “DMV,” a comedy starring Harriet Dyer, and “Einstein,” a drama starring Matthew Gray Gubler, are moving forward at the network. Meanwhile, the broadcaster axed two of its one-season shows: “Poppa’s House” and “The Summit.”

These series order come in addition to “CIA,” a new series set in the “FBI” universe at the network, which was announced earlier on Tuesday.

Dyer (“Colin From Accounts”) will star in “DMV” as Colette, a driving examiner with a huge heart who is adept at calming nervous drivers. But her intelligence and self-awareness also hides a woman who is neurotic, bad with boundaries and who is a constant people pleaser. She will star in the comedy alongside Tim Meadows (“Mean Girls”) as Gregg, a sardonic and defeated instructor who used to be a high school English teacher; Molly Kearney (“Saturday Night Live”) as Barbara, the optimistic boss of the branch who considers herself to be one of the gang even though no one else does; and Alex Tarrant (“NCIS: Hawai’i”) as Noa, the charismatic golden boy who believes he is above his minimum wage job. The comedy also stars Tony Cavalero (“The Righteous Gemstones”) as the lovable scumbag Vic and Gigi Zumbado (“Heart Eyes”) as the scrappy and sassy drivers license photo taker Ceci.

“DMV” is based on award-winning author Katherine Heiny’s short story. “Our quirky and lovable characters are making minimum wage, doing a thankless job where customers are annoyed before they even walk in the door. Good thing they have each other,” a logline for the series reads.

The series will be a single-cam workplace comedy that comes from CBS Studios. Dana Klein executive produces the series alongside Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling and Robyn Meisinger. Trent O’Donnell also executive produces the comedy and will direct its pilot.

As for “Einstein,” the upcoming drama stars Matthew Gray Gubler (“Criminal Minds”) as Lewis Einstein, the great grandson of Albert Einstein. Lewis Einstein is the most popular professor at Princeton, when he chooses to show up. But when a series of homicides emerge, he may finally find some direction in his life as well as a real challenge for his vast intellect. He will be joined by Rosa Salazar’s (“Bird Box,” “Undone”) Veronica “Ronni” Paris, a Detective Inspector for the New Jersey State Police. Disciplined and haunted by her husband’s death, she feels conflicted about working with Lewis Einstein.

The series is being described as a drama with comedic undertones. Andy Breckman serves as a writer and executive producer for the upcoming series alongside EP and director Randy Zisk as well as EPs Tariq Jalil, Rose Hughes and both Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia and Laura Beetz of Seven.One Studios International. “Einstein” comes from CBS Studios.