Padma Lakshmi Cooking Competition Ordered by CBS for 2025-26 Season

Padma Lakshmi is moving from the world of cable into network television. CBS has ordered “America’s Culinary Cup,” the working title of an upcoming cooking competition series from the former “Top Chef” host. The series is set to premiere during the 2025-26 broadcast season.

Lakshmi will serve as the creator and executive producer of the series alongside Susan Rovner, CEO of Aha Studios. Rovner was previously the content chief for NBCUniversal, the parent company of Bravo. Contestants for “America’s Culinary Cup” will be invitation-only as the series will challenge some of the nation’s most decorated chefs. The competition is specifically designed to test their “creativity, endurance, presentation, leadership and more,” a press release for the series reads.

“We’re inviting elite chefs from across the country to represent their unique culinary style and battle it out,” Lakshmi said in a Thursday statement. “This competition echoes the thrill of sports and the American spirit as we cheer on our favorite chefs. I’m very excited to work with CBS and partner with Susan on ‘America’s Culinary Cup.’”

The upcoming series is produced by Lakshmi for Delicious Entertainment and Rovner for Aha Studios.

For nearly two decades, Lakshmi has been the face of culinary competition shows. After hosting specials for the British culinary show “Planet Food,” Lakshmi became the host of “Top Chef” in 2006. She later departed the series after 20 seasons in 2023 to focus on other creative pursuits. One of those pursuits is Hulu’s “Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi,” which aired its second season in 2023. Between “Top Chef” and “Taste the Nation,” Lakshmi has been nominated for 16 Emmy awards.

“America’s Culinary Cup” marks a pivot for CBS. Historically, the network has rarely prioritized culinary shows. The broadcaster did air the short-lived “The American Baking Competition” in 2013. But for most of television history, Fox has been the broadcast home for these types of programs.