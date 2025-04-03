VMAs to Air on CBS for the First Time

The VMAs are headed to CBS for the first time.

The 2025 Video Music Awards will air on CBS this fall, with a simulcast on MTV, which hosts the awards ceremony. The three-hour show will also stream on Paramount+. While the 2025 VMAs will only be available across MTV, CBS and Paramount+, the one-hour live pre-show is set to air across Paramount’s networks.

The 2025 show will air live from the UBS Arena on Sunday, Sept. 7 from 8:00-11:00 p.m. ET/5:00-8:00 p.m. PT.

The 2025 show marks a change from the 2024 ceremony, which saw its pre-show and ceremony air across MTV, BET, BET Her, CMT, CC, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.

The 2024 show scored a viewership of 4.09 million across the Paramount networks, growing 25% year-over-year and delivering its biggest multi-network audience in four years. The show also scored 66.7 million social interactions, ranking as the most social VMAs in show history.

Despite taking away the simulcast across a handful of Paramount networks, adding Paramount+ as a streamer looks likely to grow the show’s audience, especially with the show previously not streaming until the day after air. The VMAs follow in line with other awards shows that have added a streaming arm, including the Oscars, which were live-streamed for the first time on Hulu, and the Emmys, which are gearing up to live-stream on Paramount+ this fall.

Details regarding nominations and performers for the 2025 ceremony announced closer to the show.

The 2025 VMAs are executive produced by Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic, with Barb Bialkowski serving as co-executive producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba are executives in charge of production while Wendy Plaut is executive in charge of celebrity talent and Lisa Lauricella is executive in charge of music talent.