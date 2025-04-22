‘FBI’ Offshoot ‘CIA’ Starring Tom Ellis Set at CBS

CBS is doubling down on government organizations. The broadcaster has ordered a new drama with the working title “CIA,” a universe expansion for the “FBI” franchise, TheWrap has learned.

Tom Ellis, known for starring in the cult hit “Lucifer” as well as Hulu’s “Tell Me Lies,” will play one of two leads in the series. The offshoot is expected to air during the 2025-26 broadcast season.

However, this upcoming series wasn’t exactly unexpected. In January, reports emerged that a new show set in this universe was likely and that an episode of “FBI” would serve as its backdoor pilot. Casting for three series regular roles was taking place back at the beginning of the year and remains ongoing.

“‘CIA’ is a one-hour crime drama centered on two unlikely partners — a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer (Ellis) and a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent who believes in the rule of law,” a logline for the show reads. “When this odd couple is assigned to work out of CIA’s New York Station, they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil, finding that their differences may actually be their strength.”

The currently titled “CIA” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Studios. Dick Wolf serves as a writer and executive producer. Its executive producers include showrunner David Hudgins, Nicole Perlman, David Chasteen and Peter Jankowski.

This is far from the first series expansion that has come from “FBI.” The police procedural first premiered in 2018 and has served as the tentpole for series such as 2020’s “FBI: Most Wanted” and 2021’s “FBI: International.” Both series were cancelled in March of this year.