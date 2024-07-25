Elon Musk’s Trans Daughter Says His ‘Slightly Autistic’ Story About Her Is a Lie: ‘I Disowned Him, Not the Other Way Around’

Vivian Wilson fired back at her estranged father Elon Musk after he made comments earlier this week that his daughter was “killed” by the “woke mind virus.”

Wilson took to Threads to unpack much of what the billionaire said, but also brought up a “notorious” tweet Musk made suggesting she was “born gay and slightly autistic, two attributes that contribute to gender dysphoria.”

“I want to make one thing absolutely clear,” she wrote. “I disowned him, not the other way around.”

That was far from the only thing Wilson had to say about Musk, who went viral after making comments about his daughter’s transition in a Daily Wire interview with Jordan Peterson.

“This entire thing is completely made up and there’s a reason for this,” she said in one of many responses to his “slightly autistic” tweet. “He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness. Obviously he can’t say that, so I’ve been reduced to a happy little stereotype f–g-ing along to use at his discretion. I think that says a lot about how he views queer people and children in general.”

Wilson continued, “As for if I’m not a woman … sure, Jan. Whatever you say. I’m legally recognized as a woman in the state of California and I don’t concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me. Obviously Elon can’t say the same because in a ketamine-fueled haze, he’s desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-mes who are quick to give it to him. Go touch some f–king grass.”

Musk’s interview with Peterson led to comments regarding his feelings after Wilson underwent gender affirmation surgery during the pandemic.

“I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys,” Musk said. “This was really before I had any understanding of what was going on, and we had COVID going on, so there was a lot of confusion and I was told (Musk’s child) might commit suicide.”

He continued, “I was tricked into doing this. I lost my son, essentially. They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason. The reason they call it ‘deadnaming’ is because your son is dead.”