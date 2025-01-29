Elon Musk Says He Thinks He’ll Sue ‘Creepy’ Tim Walz Over Nazi Claim | Video

X owner Elon Musk said on Wednesday morning he thinks he will sue “creepy” Tim Walz after the Minnesota governor said “of course” Musk did a Nazi salute at an inauguration rally for President Donald Trump.

“I think I will,” Musk said in response to an X post calling for him to sue Walz. “Tim Walz is a creepy [clown face emoji].”

The X post from Robby Starbuck included a video of Walz’s appearance on MSNBC on Wednesday. During his appearance, Walz said the country had just spent several days debating whether the billionaire — whom he referred to as “President Musk” — had given a Nazi salute.

“Of course he did,” Walz insisted.

Musk was criticized by many for a gesture he made on Jan. 20, in which he twice slapped his chest and extended his right arm outward to a crowd of Trump supporters in Washington, D.C. His detractors said it looked just like a Nazi salute, while others defended him, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said Musk had been “falsely smeared.”

Walz’s press office did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Musk spent $277 million during the 2024 election to help Republicans and Trump win. Trump and JD Vance, of course, beat Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Walz, who would have served as her vice president.

Musk also posted on X that it was a “good idea” for him to sue Walz and MSNBC host Rachel Maddow. Last week, Maddow said Musk’s gesture was “something that looks like what is politely called the Roman salute.”

She added: “And maybe this is not what he meant when he did it. Who among us knows what is in the hearts of men? Mr. Musk has not yet commented on what he was doing here, but the Roman salute is a thing, and that is what it looks like Elon – Elon Musk was doing, which added a nice bloodcurdling chill to the day for many people today.”

Musk, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, is worth $428 billion, easily making him the richest person in the world.