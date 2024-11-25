Elton John Hasn’t Seen Out of His Right Eye for 4 Months, Doesn’t Know Whether He Can Return to the Studio

Elton John hasn’t been able to see out of his right eye for the past four months, following an eye infection that happened in July. The medical incident, which happened in the south of France, left the iconic singer unsure of whether or not he can return to the studio.

“It’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see, and my left eye is not the greatest,” John said during an interview with “Good Morning America.”

“There’s hope and encouragement that it’ll be OK, but I’m kind of stuck at the moment because I can do something like this, but going into the studio and recording, I don’t know,” John continued, revealing that he isn’t current’y able to see the lyrics. “It kind of floored me. I can’t see anything. I can’t read anything, I can’t watch anything.”

"It kinda floored me, and I can't see anything. I can't read anything, I can't watch anything."@eltonofficial reveals to @robinroberts that he has lost vision in his right eye in July after an infection. pic.twitter.com/KxFv4KbLyi — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 25, 2024

Back in September, the “I’m Still Standing” singer revealed that he had been partially blinded by what he dubbed a “severe eye infection.” “I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

On “Good Morning America,” John said that he and his team are still focused on his recovery. “It’s never fortunate for anything like this to happen,” John said.

Despite his medical problems, John was largely upbeat during his ABC interview on Monday morning. He stopped by the show to promote his documentary “Elton John: Never Too Late,” which was directed by “The War Room” director R. J. Cutler, as well as John’s husband, David Furnish. In the interview, John said he was proud of the documentary, his sons and his “attitude towards myself” during this difficult time in his life.

“I’m the luckiest man in the world,” the Grammy-winning legend concluded. Watch the interview above.