Eminem and Snoop Dogg to Perform at the 2022 VMAs

Hip-hop superstars Eminem and Snoop Dogg will transform the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage for a first-of-its-kind performance of “From the D 2 The LBC,” inspired by the world of the Otherside metaverse.

MTV partnered with Yuga Labs to bring the performance to life, which marks the first collaboration between Eminem and Snoop Dogg — who are up for Best Hip Hop with “From The D 2 The LBC” — in more than 20 years. Otherside is a gamified, interoperable metaverse game that blends mechanics from multiplayer online role playing games and web3-enabled virtual worlds. Yuga Labs is a blockchain technology company that develops NFTs, digital collectibles and looks to leverage web3 formats for innovative storytelling.

The 2022 VMAs will be the first time Eminem has performed at the ceremony in 12 years. His last appearance came in 2010 when he performed the songs “Not Afraid” and “Love the Way You Lie.” The 60-time nominated rap star is the second-most nominated artist in VMAs history, trailing only Madonna (69). Eminem has won 13 times, making him one of five biggest winner in the show’s history.

Snoop Dogg will perform for the first time on the VMAs stage in 17 years, last performing with Diddy on a Notorious B.I.G. track in 2005. The 13-time nominee has won three times including his first year nominated for Best Rap Video (1994) with “Doggy Dogg World.”

Eminem and Snoop Dogg, who also performed as part of this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, join previously announced VMAs hosts, performers, vanguard winners and global icon winners. LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Marlow are set to anchor the 2022 VMAs, introducing the night’s biggest moments and star-studded lineup of performers, presenters and winners. The Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive the Global Icon Award and perform live. Minaj is being honored with the Video Vanguard Award. Anitta, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Jack Harlow, Kane Brown, Lizzo, Måneskin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! At The Disco are among the additional performers – plus Bad Bunny will perform live from Yankee Stadium as part of his world tour stop.

The 2022 VMAs air LIVE from Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.