Red Hot Chili Peppers to Receive Global Icon Award at 2022 MTV VMAs

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be given the Global Icon Award at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

The band will also perform at the ceremony, which airs Sunday, Aug. 28

RHCP last performed on MTV’s awards show stage 22 years ago — back in 2000, when they received the Video Vanguard Award.

This year, the California-based group are also up for the Best Rock Award for their single “Black Summer.”

On Friday, the Chili Peppers dropped the music video for “Tippa My Tongue,” from their “Return of the Dream Canteen,” album. The new LP drops Oct. 14.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are frontman Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith, and guitarist John Frusciante.

They’ve sold more than 60 million albums, and have five multi-platinum LPs. The band was inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.