LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow to MC 2022 MTV VMAs

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow are headed to the 2022 MTV VMAs. The trio will host the awards show – MTV is calling them MCs – on Sunday, Aug. 28.

The three music superstars will announce the show’s performers, presenters and winners. In a release Thursday, MTV described their MC roles as “an innovative and unique approach to the traditional ‘host’ gig seen in previous years.”

Minaj won’t just MC; it was previously revealed that she will receive the Video Vanguard Award at this year’s ceremony – an award LL picked up in 1997. Harlow is up for seven VMAs this year.

Artists set to perform at the show include Anitta, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Harlow, Lizzo, Måneskin, Marshmello x Khalid, Minaj and Panic! At The Disco. Kane Brown will headline the Toyota Stage.

The 2022 MTV VMAs air live from the Prudential Center in New York City on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Previous MTV VMAs hosts include Doja Cat, Keke Palmer, Sebastian Maniscalco and Katy Perry.

Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are executive producers of the show. Barb Bialkowski is co-EP. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba are executives in charge of production. Wendy Plaut is executive in charge of celebrity talent. Lisa Lauricella is music talent executive for the VMAs.