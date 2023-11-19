Emma Stone to Join ‘SNL’ 5-Timers Club on Dec 2

Actress Emma Stone will hit a major “Saturday Night Live” milestone when she joins the Five-Timers club on the Dec. 2 episode. She’ll be joined on that week’s “SNL” by musical guest Noah Kahan.

DECEMBER 2

EMMA STONE

NOAH KAHAN pic.twitter.com/JYBEwzaMWZ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 19, 2023

Stone will be the 25th member of the elite club of frequent “SNL” hosts. The last new inductee was Woody Harrelson, who joined the club last spring. The group includes such stars as Steve Martin (16 times), Tom Hanks, and Tina Fey (6).

Of course the actor with the most times hosting the show is “Alec Baldwin,” who has appeared on the show 17 times — most of those appearances were of course racked up while he was the show’s resident Donald Trump during that disgraced president’s administration.

26-year-old Noah Kahan’s most recent album, “Stick Season,” became his commercial breakthrough after being released in Oct. 2022, charting highly across the world and peaking at #3 on the Billboard U.S. pop charts. His most recent release is a guest spot on Zach Bryan’s “Sarah’s Place,” released last September.