Woody Harrelson is returning to “Saturday Night Live,” and he’s joining an exclusive club in doing so. The actor will host the show’s February 25 episode.

The show will mark the actor’s fifth time hosting, officially giving him entry into the comedy show’s prestigious 5-Timers Club, after he first nabbed the gig in 1989. He returned as host in 1992, and then again in 2014, and most recently hosted the show in September of 2019.

Woody Harrelson and Jack White!!! pic.twitter.com/jtuSDTeHmH — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 5, 2023

Harrelson will become the 24th member of the 5 Timers Club, joining other big names including Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Scarlett Johansson and more. Of course, the actor has been on the show more than five times, just not as a host. He briefly served as SNL’s resident Joe Biden impersonator, before he was replaced by Jim Carrey in 2020.

That being said, we may want to be ready for his return as the president. When he exited the role in 2020, he did say that “I’d be open to doing it again of course. It’s so fun.”

Alongside Harrelson as host, musician Jack White will perform on February 25.