Erin Brockovich Says Moms Will Save LA From Future Wildfire Blunders: ‘F—k With Their Kids, Those Instincts Kick In’

Erin Brockovich is confident it will be the savvy instincts of mothers that will save Los Angeles from future wildfire mismanagement.

While speaking with Marc Maron on his podcast “WTF With Marc Maron” in an episode published Monday, Brockovich, the environmental activist and paralegal who was portrayed by Julia Roberts in the Oscar-winning film about her, explained that, when it comes to impacted communities angered by what many perceive as infrastructural shortcomings and a failure in preparedness, they should not be underestimated.

“These communities are really savvy,” Brockovich said. “Now, you burned their home to the ground. They are devastated but they are thankful to be alive. They are critical thinkers, they have instincts, and I will tell you one thing I know absolutely positively certain: do not underestimate these people and never ever underestimate a pissed off mom.”

She continued: “They will do exactly what I saw and learned. They use their power of observation – they have a very keen intuition – and they will start organizing and working with their neighbors. They already know what my mom taught me and that is the power of stick-to-it-ivness.”

Maron followed up asking Brockovich if it was specifically moms who jumpstart these things in communities. She responded emphatically, “Every time.”

“Every single time I have been involved, it starts with the moms,” Brockovich added. “F–k with their kids, f–k with their home, those instincts kick in. They know it is real, it is real … They will organize, they will fight.”

Brockovich made her name in the ’90s working with attorney Ed Masry on a case against Pacific Gas & Electric Company regarding contaminated groundwater in Hinkley, California. The case was the basis for the “Erin Brockovich” film that starred Roberts and Albert Finney as Masry.

Listen to Brockovich’s full “WTF” episode here.