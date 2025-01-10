California Film Commission Shares Resources to Address ‘Significant Challenges’ Amid LA Wildfires

The California Film Commission responded to the ongoing wildfires crisis in Los Angeles Friday by offering resources to those impacted, looking to the “significant challenges” ahead for the film and TV production hub and offering support and gratitude to the firefighters and first responders “tirelessly working to protect our communities.”

Colleen Bell, director of the California Film Commission, issued the statement in a message to media. Read it in full below:

“As Southern California confronts the devastating impact of multiple wildfires, we stand in unwavering solidarity with our entertainment community and all those affected. Our thoughts are with those who have tragically lost their lives, their homes, and all those impacted by the fires.

The entertainment industry, deeply rooted in this region, faces significant challenges as productions are halted, facilities are threatened and cherished landmarks are damaged. These fires remind us of the importance of community and resilience during times of crisis.

The California Film Commission is committed to supporting our industry through this difficult time. We encourage production companies, workers, and professionals to prioritize safety by adhering to evacuation orders and guidelines issued by local authorities. For those seeking assistance here are a few resources:

For wildfire updates and evacuation resources, visit Cal Fire’s website

For local resources in Los Angeles County, 211 LA County has set up a helpful resource landing page with updated information daily.

Comprehensive local/state/federal resources can be also be found here: https://outsmartdisaster.calosba.ca.gov/disaster-resources/

We extend our deepest gratitude to the brave firefighters, first responders and volunteers who are tirelessly working to protect our communities. Their courage and dedication inspire us all.

As we face this crisis together, let us draw strength from our shared resilience and commitment to rebuilding. The California Film Commission stands ready to assist in recovery efforts, ensuring that our industry emerges stronger and more united than ever.”

The death toll for the fires has been upped to 10 as of Friday morning, as firefighters continue battling against several blazes. Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement earlier in the day, updating on the containment of the fires, with the Palisades fire at 8% containment, up from 0% on Thursday.

Production had paused on a number of projects filming in the Los Angeles area and places like Universal Studios Hollywood had shut down earlier in the week before reopening Friday.