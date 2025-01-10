Bill Byrge, ‘Ernest’ Actor, Dies at 92

Bill Byrge, a comedian and actor known for his appearances alongside Jim Varney in various “Ernest” projects, has died at the age of 92. Byrge’s cousin Sharon Chapman confirmed the news on Facebook.

“He was a beautiful soul who made people laugh without even trying. He was the ‘Bobby’ character in several ‘Ernest’ movies with Jim Varney. I always teased him of being a ‘star’ in our family,” she shared on Thursday. “He deserved it as raised poor, but his momma taught him love, respect and faith, which he showed to everyone. Heaven gained a sweet soul today.”

Byrge was born in Campbell County, Tennessee, in 1932. He first appeared in “Dr. Otto and the Riddle of the Gloom Beam,” the very first “Ernest” movie, starring Varney and directed by their longtime collaborator John Cherry. Byrge appeared as a gas station attendant.

In 1986, he starred in a series of commercials with Gailard Sartain for a Nashville advertising company that also utilized Varney. In 1988, he would appear as the silent, silly Bobby in the television series “Hey Vern, It’s Ernest” and “Ernest Saves Christmas,” which is notable for being shot almost entirely on the Walt Disney World property outside of Orlando, Florida. He co-starred in the two other Disney-released “Ernest” movies – 1990’s “Ernest Goes to Jail” and 1991’s “Ernest Scared Stupid,” all of which were modest hits (and now cult favorites).

His final film role was in 1994’s “Ernest Goes to School,” the first installment to go direct-to-video and the only entry to not be directed by Cherry.

After “Ernest Goes to School,” Byrge shot a number of music videos and short films in Nashville before returning to work as a librarian following Varney’s death in 2000 from lung cancer (Varney was only 50).