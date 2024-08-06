Eugene and Dan Levy in Talks to Host 2024 Emmys

Eugene and Dan Levy are in talks to host the upcoming 2024 Primetime Emmys on ABC, four years after making history as the first father-son duo to win honors in the same year.

Media reports say the negotiations are ongoing. It’s unclear that a deal with the pair will ultimately be reached.

Representatives for the TV Academy and ABC declined to comment, while the representatives for the Levys did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

The latest awards show hosting gig would come after the actors teamed up to host the 2020 SAG Awards. The duo have also previously guest-hosted “Ellen,” together and Eugene appeared on “Saturday Night Live” when Dan hosted in 2021.

The final season of Eugene and Dan Levy’s “Schitt’s Creek” notably broke a record for most Emmy wins in a single year with a total of nine awards. Both earned acting nods for lead and supporting actor, respectively. Additionally, Dan Levy won for writing and directing and the show won Outstanding Comedy Series.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 15 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.