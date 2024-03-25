‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Filming Delayed, but HBO Remains Committed to Continuing Show

HBO has given the cast of “Euphoria” permission to pursue other opportunities as filming for the series’ highly anticipated third season has been delayed.

“HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” a spokesperson told TheWrap. “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

An individual familiar with the matter emphasized that the show is still targeting an air date in 2025. The news comes after a report claimed that Season 3 was being scrapped entirely.

“Euphoria” was renewed for its third season back in February 2022.

In November, HBO chairman and CEO Casey Bloys revealed that the show would be returning in 2025, in part due to the production shutdown from the Writer’s Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes over the summer.

“People will be really amazed with what Season 3 becomes,” star Sydney Sweeney teased in a GQ profile published last week, which noted she would return in “the next two months” to play Cassie Howard. “I think that’s good because Seasons 1 and 2 were so different.”

When asked about a possible season 4, Sweeney added: “That one I honestly don’t know. I think that if there’s more story to tell with Cassie then, yes, because I do love that role and I love the community, but it’s whatever does the story justice.”

In addition to Sweeney, “Euphoria” Season 2 starred Zendaya as Rue Bennet, Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez, and Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs. Season 2 was executive produced by by Levinson, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Zendaya, Will Greenfield, Ashley Levinson, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin and Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein.