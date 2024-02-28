Hunter Schafer, star of “Euphoria” and “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” was arrested Monday at a demonstration calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, TheWrap has learned.

The rally was hosted by Jewish Voice for Peace outside 30 Rockefeller Center, where President Joe Biden was due to make an appearance at “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” The activist organization confirmed Tuesday that the 25-year-old “Euphoria” star was among those arrested.

“Hunter was arrested at the protest,” a JVP spokesperson told TheWrap. “We commend her commitment to Palestinian freedom and to a future of justice for everyone.”

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department confirmed 33 total arrests were made at the 30 Rockefeller Center protest. Representatives for Schafer did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

In a clip shared on X, Schafer can be seen as part of a group chanting, “No more weapons, no more war, cease-fires are worth fighting for.”

hunter schafer advocating for peace at "jewish voice for peace" in new york city minutes before being arrested. pic.twitter.com/dUfgfNDkum — hunter schafer gallery. (@schaferfiles) February 28, 2024

The organization said in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) Monday that a number of its members were arrested.

“Breaking: 50 Jewish New Yorkers were just arrested disrupting @POTUS appearance on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ at NBC’s Famed 30 Rockefeller Center calling on President Biden to stop supporting the Israeli government’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza,” the post read alongside the hashtag #LetGazaLive.

Jewish Voice for Peace describes itself as “the largest progressive Jewish anti-Zionist organization in the world” and has a stated aim of “organizing a grassroots, multiracial, cross-class, intergenerational movement of U.S. Jews into solidarity with Palestinian freedom struggle.”

Schafer was also shown in photos from the protest that JVP shared on Instagram.

JVP captioned another series of photos, “Happening now: Hundreds of anti-Zionist Jews and allies are disrupting President Biden’s appearance on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers,’ completely taking over NBC’s famed 30 Rockefeller Center headquarters to demand @POTUS stop funding and arming the Israeli government’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and call for an immediate cease-fire.”

In a video taken from a New York ice cream shop on Monday, President Biden expressed optimism that a cease-fire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas would be reached within the week. However, a Hamas official on Tuesday appeared to dismiss that projection, indicating that the group would not trade Israeli soldiers being held hostage for imprisoned Palestinians, according to The New York Times.