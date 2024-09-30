Evan Peters, Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope to Star in Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Beauty’ on FX

Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope and Ashton Kutcher are set to star in Ryan Murphy’s new FX series, “The Beauty.”

The new drama series, which was co-created by Murphy and Matt Hodgson, has received a series order, the network announced Monday. The pair will also executive produce the series, which is slated to begin production this fall, alongside Peters, Ramos and Pope.

Though details of plot and character descriptions for “The Beauty” are being held under wraps, the 11-episode series is based on the comic books by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, which centers on an STD that passes along beauty to those whom it impacts.

The description for the Image Comics series is as follows: “Modern society is obsessed with outward beauty. What if there was a way to guarantee you could become more and more beautiful every day? What if it was a sexually transmitted disease? In the world of ‘The Beauty,’ physical perfection is attainable. The vast majority of the population has taken advantage of it, but detectives Foster and Vaughn will soon discover it comes at a terrible price.”

Murphy reunites with Peters after the actor most recently starred in “Dahmer –Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” and previously appeared in nine seasons of “American Horror Story” and served as a producer for a tenth.

Pope starred in Murphy’s “Hollywood” and can also be seen in “The Inspection.” Both Peters and Pope appeared in FX’s “Pose,” which was created by Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals.

Ramos and Kutcher are new collaborators with Murphy, with Ramos best known for starring in “Hamilton,” “In the Heights,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” and “Twisters” alongside Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones. Kutcher is best known for his roles in “That ’70s Show” and “Two and a Half Men,” and recently appeared in “Your Place or Mine” opposite Reese Witherspoon and “Vengeance” alongside B.J. Novak.

Additional EPs for “The Beauty” include Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich and Eric Gitter. The series is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television.