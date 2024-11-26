EverPass Media Scores Commercial Distribution Rights for Netflix’s Christmas Day NFL Games

Netflix has struck a commercial distribution rights agreement with EverPass Media for its upcoming pair of Christmas Day NFL games, which will make them available to stream directly on EverPass’ sports and entertainment distribution platform.

Launched in 2023 and backed by RedBird Capital Partners and the NFL’s 32 Equity Investments, EverPass offers in-house streaming solutions and consumer engagement tools to drive growth for bars, restaurants, hotels, gyms and other commercial establishments.

“We’re excited to be the first to partner with Netflix to help deliver these marquee games to the commercial market,” EverPass Media CEO Alex Kaplan said in a statement. “This partnership, along with other NFL content distribution, is a strong point of validation for EverPass as we continue to focus on bringing premium sports content to commercial businesses, revolutionizing viewership for rightsholders and business owners alike.”

The deal with Netflix comes as EverPass already offers NFL Sunday Ticket, featuring all out-of-market CBS/FOX Sunday afternoon games, and Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” package, which includes an exclusive Wild Card Playoff game, and NBC’s Peacock Sports Pass.

Netflix and the NFL struck a three-season deal to stream at least one holiday game each year through 2026 back in May. The streamer is paying $75 million each for the pair of games.

The games are Netflix’s latest push into live sports programming following “The Netflix Cup,” which paired drivers from “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” and golfers from “Full Swing” as they competed in a match play tournament; “The Netflix Slam,” a tennis match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz; “Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef,” a hot dog eating contest that saw Joey Chesnut break a hot dog-eating world record on Labor Day against his rival, Takeru Kobayashi; and “Tyson vs. Paul,” a boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

It also comes at Netflix continues to scale its ads business, which has hit 70 million monthly active users globally. In-game ad inventory for the Christmas Day NFL games is sold out.

Reigning Super Bowl champs the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 25, followed by the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET.