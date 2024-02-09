Hulu will have something for everyone in 2024. The streamer unveiled its spring programming slate on Friday, featuring everything from kids & family programming to laugh out loud comedies and gripping dramas.

Upcoming titles include the limited series “We Were the Lucky Ones,” reality series “Vanderpump Villa,” returning series “The Kardashians” and “Extraordinary,” as well as docuseries “Thank You Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story” and TIFF acquisition “The Contestant.”

While the running list may shift and get longer as the year goes on, you can check out all of the Hulu movies and shows slated to debut below.

January

“Self Reliance” – Jan. 12

“Death and Other Details” – Jan. 16

“Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People” – Jan. 22

February

“Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez” – Feb. 2

“Life & Beth” Season 2 – Feb. 16

March

We Were the Lucky Ones — Halina (Joey King) and Addy (Logan Lerman). (Courtesy of Hulu)

“Extraordinary” Season 2 – March 6

“Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” – March 21

“Davey & Jonesie’s Locker” – March 22

“We Were the Lucky Ones” – March 28

April

“Under the Bridge” – April 17

“Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” – April 26

May

“The Contestant” (Courtesy of TIFF)

“The Contestant” – May 2

Spring 2024

Vanderpump Villa (Photo by: Gilles Mingasson /Hulu)

“Vanderpump Villa”

“The Kardashians” Season 5