Here’s Every Apple TV+ Movie and Show Coming in 2024

From “Loot” Season 2 to “Dark Matter”

From left to right: Colin Farrell in "Sugar," Carol Burnett in "Palm Royale" and Michael Douglas in "Franklin" (Apple TV+)

Apple TV+’s slate through June and the summer of 2024 packs a punch whether it be historical drama series, comedies or science fiction. The streamer unveiled its winter, spring and partial summer slate Monday with announcements of air dates of 20 shows, some new seasons and most completely new series. 

With January already over, Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated “Killers of the Flower Moon” has arrived on the streamer for wider viewing — and bathroom breaks if needed — during the three-plus hour film, adapted from David Mann’s book. Another book adaptation, “Masters of the Air” starring Austin Butler and Callum Turner from “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific” producers Gary Goetzman, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, launched Jan. 26 with new episodes out weekly on Fridays through March. 

The dates below may be subject to shifts, but February and March are loaded with shoes including “The New Look” starring Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior and Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel, “Constellation” starring Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks, “Manhunt” starring Tobias Menzies, Anthony Boyle and Will Harrison and more. April anticipates the return of Maya Rudolph’s and Joel Kim Booster’s “Loot” for a second season as well as Michael Douglas in the limited series “Franklin. 

January

Austin Butler as “Buck” Cleven and Callum Turner as “Bucky” Egan in “Masters of the Air” (Apple TV+)
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon” – Jan. 12
  • “Masters of the Air” – Jan. 26
February

the-new-look-ben-mendelsohn-christian-dior
Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior in “The New Look” (Apple TV+)
  • “The New Look” – Feb 14
  • “The Dynasty: New England Patriots” – Feb 16
  • “Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin” – Feb. 16
  • “Constellation” – Feb. 21
  • “Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend” – Feb. 21

March

Palm-Royale
Apple TV+
  • “The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin” – March 1
  • “The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy” – March 8
  • “Manhunt” – March 15
  • “Palm Royale” – March 20
  • “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” Season 2 – March 29

April

Maya Rudolph and Joel Kim Booster in Season 2 of “Loot” (Apple TV+)
  • “Loot” Season 2 – April 3
  • “Sugar” – April 5
  • “Girls State” – April 5
  • “Franklin” – April 12
  • “The Big Door Prize” Season 2 – April 24

May

Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly in “Dark Matter” (Apple TV+)
  • “Dark Matter” – May 8
  • “Trying” Season 4 – May 22

June

Jake Gyllenhaal in “Presumed Innocent” (Apple TV+)
  • “Presumed Innocent” – June 14
  • “Land of Women” – Summer 2024
  • “Acapulco” Season 3 – Summer 2024
