Brad Pitt Drives Fast in First Teaser for ‘F1’ Movie From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Joseph Kosinski

Apple Original Films offered a first look at its highly anticipated “F1” movie in the form of a thrilling teaser trailer on Sunday despite the film being a year away from release. Brad Pitt stars in the original film, which was made in collaboration with Formula 1 and the F1 community. Pitt plays a former driver who returns to F1, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid.

Joseph Kosinski, the director behind “Tron: Legacy” and 2022’s spectacular “Top Gun: Maverick,” is directing the film which is still in production as footage is being captured during actual Grand Prix weekends.

Kosinski and cinematographer Claudio Miranda shot the film with IMAX cameras and Pitt did some driving himself, capturing the races in a manner similar to the stunning flight sequences in “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The cast for “F1” also includes Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Boddnia and Samson Kayo.

Kosinski also produces the feature alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films; Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment; and Lewis Hamilton under his Dawn Apollo Films banner.

Warner Bros. Pictures will release the film in North American theaters on June 27, 2025 and internationally on June 25, 2025 before it later streams on Apple TV+.