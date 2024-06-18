Rev those engines.

Joseph Kosinski’s upcoming Formula 1 feature film starring Brad Pitt has found its theatrical partner. The film, produced by Apple Original Films, will be distributed in theaters around the world (including in Imax theaters) by Warner Bros. Pictures on June 27, 2025.

Made in collaboration with Formula 1, the film was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Plan B Entertainment and F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films banner. According to an official synopsis, “The new film is immersed in the exhilarating and cinematic world of F1.”

In the movie, Pitt plays “a former driver who returns to Formula 1 alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid.” The film was shot alongside actual Grand Prix weekends “as the team competes against the titans of the sport.” The cast also includes Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo.

This is Kosinski’s first film since 2022, when he unleashed “Top Gun: Maverick,” the global phenomenon that also wound up being nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Song (it ultimately won for Best Sound). That same summer, “Spiderhead,” his smallish sci-fi thriller starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller, was released on Netflix.

For the Formula One, film Kosinski directs and produces alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films; Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment; and Hamilton under his Dawn Apollo Films banner. The film was made in collaboration with Formula One and the F1 community, including the 10 F1 teams and their drivers, the FIA and race promoters. Ehren Kruger, another “Top Gun: Maverick” stalwart, wrote the screenplay. Copper CEO Penni Thow serves as executive producer.

Additionally, Kosinski and his cinematographer Claudio Miranda shot the Formula 1 project using the same camera system they had developed for “Top Gun: Maverick,” meaning audiences are going to be put in the driver’s seat like never before.