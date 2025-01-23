Jimmy Fallon Roasts Trump for 20th Wedding Anniversary, Says Melania Is the Only Prisoner He Hasn’t Released | Video

President Donald Trump and his third wife Melania celebrated 20 years of marriage on Wednesday. To celebrate, late night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel were quick to send the couple well wishes in their own ways.

“At this point, the only prisoner Trump hasn’t released is Melania,” Fallon joked, referencing Trump’s recent decision to pardon nearly every person charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Fallon also pointed out that the traditional 20th anniversary gift for a couple is china — or as Trump calls it, “‘Gina.’”

Kimmel took it one step further. The Los Angeles-based late night host celebrated the couple’s wedding anniversary by creating his own infomercial for a hypothetical “Donald & Melania 20th Trumpiversary China Collection.”

The collection was chalk full of china, featuring “romantic moments” from the pair: One where they sat awkwardly next to one another and another where Melania’s hat blocked her husband from an Inauguration Day smooch.

The infomercial went on to feature bonus extras available for purchase, including a Pete Hegseth wine glass, classified document placemats, an Eric Trump adult bib, a Marjorie Taylor Greene tablecloth (shaped like a KKK hood) and a Steve Bannon gravy barge.

Kimmel’s commercial, voiced by a Trump imitator, noted that the china would be made in “Gina by child laborers whose hands are even tinier and more supple than my own.”

The late night host also examined Trump’s social media acknowledgment of the big day. “This morning, Trump paid tribute to his longest serving wife by reposting this AI image of himself with a lion,” he joked to his studio audience.

Kimmel noted that after Trump was “reminded” by his followers on social media, he reposted a “sweet photo of Melania literally pushing him away from her. Then he posted a long love letter to Vladimir Putin and Russia.”

Meanwhile, Melania posted nothing to celebrate, he added.