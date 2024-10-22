Fallon Praises McDonald’s Visit Because ‘For 20 Minutes, Trump Actually Ran a Successful Business’ | Video

Jimmy Fallon praised Donald Trump for working at McDonald’s because for just a moment, the former president was successfuly running a business.

“Speaking of Trump, for months he accused Harris of lying about working at McDonald’s in college, so yesterday Trump worked a 20-minute shift,” Fallon said in his opening monologue on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.” “Yeah, he had a great time at McDonald’s because for 20 minutes Trump actually ran a successful business.”

The late night host was referring to Trump’s short stint serving as a fry cook and drive-thru associate at a Pennsylvania Mickey D’s on Sunday, which was Trump’s way of trolling Harris for sharing that she worked at the burger joint.

“I did the fries,” Harris recently told MSNBC, adding that her role wasn’t a “small job.”

“Part of the reason I even talk about having worked at McDonald’s is because there are people who work at McDonald’s in our country who are trying to raise a family — I worked there as a student, I was a kid — who worked there trying to raise families and pay rent on that,” Harris said.. “And I think part of the difference between me and my opponent includes our perspective on the needs of the American people and what our responsibility then is to meet those needs.”

Mocking Harris, Trump said he’s now worked at McDonald’s “for 15 minutes more than Kamala.” His time at the restaurant ended up going viral.

“She never worked here,” Trump said at the time to customers and attending media. “It’s a great franchise, it’s a great company, and they’ve been very, very nice.”

HAPPENING NOW: President Trump is killing it on his first day on the job at McDonalds. Perfectly salted hot crispy fries. pic.twitter.com/DTH2cdGkEI — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 20, 2024

The gag is, Harris actually did work at a McDonald’s in Oakland, California, during the summer of 1983. At the time, she was in college at her alma mater Howard University.

After throwing the shot, Fallon gave audiences a listen in on Trump taking orders at the McDonald’s window.

“Get this, we actually got a recording of Trump taking orders at the drive-thru. Check this out,” Fallon says, as the audio queued up.

“Can I have an Oreo McFlurry?” the fake customer asks.

“No, sadly, the ice cream machine is broken, and it’s all Kamala’s fault,” says a voice, which seems to be Fallon doing his best Trump impression.

“Can I just do an order of fries,” the customer requests.

In response, fake Trump says: “Sure, they come in three sizes: small, medium and Arnold Palmer.”

Another customer asks if they can have “six Happy Meals” but only wanted toys, not the food. Fake Trump then replied: “For the last time, Eric, I told you not to bother me while I’m at work.”

One of the last customers asked: “Yeah, hi, do you have Coke?”

And imposter Trump answered: “For the last time, Don Jr., I told you not to bother me while I’m at work.”