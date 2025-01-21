‘Family Guy’ Season 23 Finally Lands Premiere Date on Fox

Fox’s Animation Domination block is returning in full force this February.

That’s when the network will premiere new seasons “Family Guy,” “Grimsburg” and “The Great North” as well as new episodes of “Krapopolis.” New episodes of “The Simpsons” will follow in March.

It all starts on Feb. 16. That day marks the official Season 23 premiere of “Family Guy,” which will celebrate the occasion with a “Top Gun” parody. The episode will chronicle Maverick’s (Peter) relationship with Charlie (Lois) as he copes with the death of Goose (Joe) and a new relationship with his son Rooster (Chris). That episode will premiere at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Though two “Family Guy” episodes premiered at the end of 2024, they were both holiday specials.

That Feb. 16 premiere will be followed by the Season 2 premiere of “Grimsburg” at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, the Season 5 premiere of “The Great North” at 9 p.m. ET/PT and a new episode of “Krapopolis” Season 2 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. Because “Krapopolis” premiered its second season last September, this will mark the Dan Harmon comedy’s mid-season premiere.

Over a month later, another Fox heavy-hitter will return. “The Simpsons” Season 36 will return on March 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The longest-running animated comedy in the history of television will debut with “The Flandshees of Innersimpson,” an episode that will revolve around Bart entering the world of celebrity DJ-ing and Homer pushing Flanders too far.

After its return, “The Simpsons” will be followed by “Family Guy” at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, “The Great North” at 9 p.m. ET/PT and “Krapopolis” at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. All episodes will be available to stream on Hulu following their premiere on Fox.