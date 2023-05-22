fast x vin diesel

Vin Diesel in "Fast X." (Universal)

‘Fast X’ Got the Global Box Office It Needed to Have a Hope of Making a Profit

by | May 22, 2023 @ 4:02 PM

While still declining in the U.S., the 10th ”Fast & Furious“ film’s box office grosses rebounded in several key countries from the COVID-era ”F9“

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is PRO-INSIGHT_banner_JF-1.png

Despite its immense production and marketing budget, Universal’s “Fast X” may be able to turn a profit after all. If it does, it will have the enduring international appeal of the “Fast & Furious” franchise to thank for that.

In the U.S., “Fast & Furious” is continuing its decline from a mid-2010s peak with a $67 million opening for “Fast X,” a launch below the $70 million that the tentpole’s predecessor “F9” earned during the early stages of the box office’s COVID recovery in June 2021.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Demand for superhero movies has wavered in recent years.

The Superhero Movie Isn’t Dying – but Something Needs to Change | Charts
Jennifer Lopez in "The Mother"

Jennifer Lopez Wins the Mother’s Day Streaming Battle for Netflix | Charts
kevin-feige-upfronts-2023

10 Takeaways from the 2023-2024 Upfronts: Few Celebs, Lots of Questions

Letter From Cannes: Martin Scorsese Talks ‘Flower Moon’ Changes, Reception – ‘I Hope It Makes a Difference’
Writers Strike WGA

‘We’ve Been Here Before': Studios and Writers Got Unexpected Preparation for a Long Strike
Fast X

‘Fast X’ Earns Tepid $67.5 Million U.S. Box Office Opening but Speeds to $319 Million Worldwide
fast-x-vin-diesel

‘Fast X’ Gets Mixed Box Office Results With $67.2 Million Domestic, $320 Million Global Opening
What strike, henny?

Facing the Writers’ Strike, Streamers Can Lean More on Unscripted Shows | Charts