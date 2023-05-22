Actor Ray Stevenson’s death at 58 has shocked many entertainment industry colleagues, who are paying tribute to the “Punisher: War Zone” and the “Rome” show actor.

“I’m shocked and saddened by the tragic news that a great actor and my good friend Ray Stevenson has passed away,” “John Wick: Chapter 4” actor Scott Adkins wrote on Twitter. “I will miss you Big Ray! Life is short so make the most of it people.”

Stevenson’s “Rome” co-star James Purefoy also expressed sentiments on Twitter.

“So sad to hear the news that Ray Stevenson, our Pullo in Rome, has passed away,” Purefoy wrote. “A brilliant, gutsy, larger-than-life actor who filled every part he played right up to the brim. My thoughts are with his family, his lovely wife Betta and their beautiful kids. What a loss.”

The Peter Mayhew Foundation acknowledged Stevenson’s upcoming work in Disney+’s “Ahsoka.” The actor recently appeared at Star Wars Celebration 2023 to discuss his work on the latest installment in the franchise.

“We are sad to hear of the passing of Ray Stevenson. You may recognize Ray as Babylon Skoll from the upcoming Ahsoka show on Disney+,” the Twitter account wrote. “You may also remember his work as the voice of mandalorian super commando Gar Saxon in The Clone Wars. Our sincerest condolences to his family.”

Composer Bear McCreary wrote, “I’m shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Ray Stevenson. I was honored to write him a theme for his mesmerizingly unforgettable Blackbeard on #BlackSails. What a talent! #RIP”

“My favorite Punisher, brilliant in RRR, some wonderful voicework in the STAR WARS stuff,” “Minions” screenwriter Brian Lynch wrote. “Cannot wait to see him unleashed in AHSOKA. May he Rest in Peace.”

The “RRR” Movie account also paid tribute to its star.

“What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson,” the account tweeted. “You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT.”

Read below for more tributes:

Heartbroken. Too young. Rest in power friend… https://t.co/X0SfWz46iY — الكسندرا ميراي (@LexiAlex) May 22, 2023

Actor Ray Stevenson, best known for his roles in Rome, Punisher: War Zone, the Thor movies, and the upcoming Ahsoka series, has sadly passed away.



Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/qZLPhl2aNW — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) May 22, 2023

RIP Northern Ireland's own Ray Stevenson, gone far too soon. I remember how obvious it was how much fun he was having at star wars celebration and I'm glad he got to see the love for his work in this franchise one final time pic.twitter.com/NW8I93nniY — Conor Brannigan🌹 (@Conchobar2003) May 22, 2023