Fede Álvarez’s ‘Alien’ Movie Starts Filming in March

20th Century Studios’ new “Alien” film starring Cailee Spaeny (“Mare of Easttown”) will begin production in Budapest, Hungary, on March 9, the studio said Friday.

“Don’t Breathe” filmmaker Fede Álvarez wrote the script with his frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues and is attached to direct the project.

Joining Spaeny in the cast are David Jonsson (“Industry”), Archie Renaux (“Shadow and Bone”), Isabela Merced (“Rosaline”), Spike Fearn (“The Batman”) and Aileen Wu (“Away from Home”).

In this ninth entry in the immensely popular and enduring film series, a group of young people on a distant world find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

Ridley Scott, who directed 1979’s “Alien,” will produce the next installment in the franchise. The untitled movie is being made for Hulu as part of 20th Century Studios’ plan to make at least 10 movies for the streamer.

To date, the “Alien” franchise spans six films in addition to the joint “Alien vs. Predator” spinoff series. The two most recent entries in the series — prequels “Prometheus” and “Alien: Covenant” — saw Scott return to the director’s chair after handing off the franchise to James Cameron and other directors for the first three follow-up films.

Plot details for the Álvarez project are being kept under wraps, however the project isn’t connected to the previous films. Álvarez first pitched the idea to Scott a while back, and Álvarez most recently delivered the draft according to Deadline, which first reported the news.