Amazon Studios to Adapt 1951 Alien Invasion Classic ‘The Day of the Triffids’

Amazon Studios has acquired the rights to the British science fiction novel “The Day of the Triffids.”

Based on the 1951 post-apocalyptic novel by John Wyndham, “The Day of the Triffids” tells the story of an alien invasion of Earth by a cloud of seeds that sprout sentient plants. A large portion of the population, meanwhile, has been blinded by a meteor shower in preparation for the invasion.

The original novel tells the story of the invasion through the eyes of different people from different social classes in England and has been made into the 1962 feature film of the same name, along with two British miniseries that aired on the BBC in 1981 and 2009.

The 1981 miniseries was a major cultural phenomenon and remains a cult classic to this day. The 2009 miniseries was also on the BBC and garnered high ratings.

Amazon Television is developing the property as a series of miniseries, detailing the invasion from multiple points of view in multiple cities. The project comes from Matt King’s division at Amazon Television, which is tasked with finding franchises and other IP that Amazon can use to build worlds from.

Don Murphy and Susan Montford will executive produce along with Preger Entertainment’s Jillian and Dennis DeFrehn. Murphy, Montfod and Jillian DeFrehn were also executive producers on the Peacock Series “Vampire Academy” by Julie Plec.

Johan Renck (“Chernobyl”) is attached to direct.

Renck and his company Sinestra and partner Michael Parets will also executive produce.