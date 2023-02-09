Spider-Man Noir Live-Action TV Series in the Works at Amazon

A Spider-Man Noir live-action series is in the works at Amazon, a rep for the streamer confirmed to TheWrap on Thursday. The series will be set in its own universe, with the trench-coated, film noir-inspired character as the lead role.

The character was voiced by Nicolas Cage in the 2018 animated feature “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” but this version will an “older, grizzled superhero in 1930s New York City.” Milo Ventimiglia voiced the character in the Disney XD animated series “Ultimate Spider-Man.”

No casting for the new series has been announced.

Oren Uziel will serve as writer and executive producer on the series, Variety reported. He developed the show with “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and former Sony chairwoman Amy Pascal, who all serve as executive producers.

Pascal executive produces through her Pascal Pictures. Sony Pictures Television is the studio, where Lord and Miller have an overall deal.

Uziel’s credits include the 2021 “Mortal Kombat” film and the 2022 Sandra Bullock action comedy “The Lost City.” He has also worked on the “John Wick 4” script and on “Borderlands,” which is based on the video game of the same name.

“Into the Spider-Verse” won a Best Animated Feature Oscar in 2019. The first of two sequels, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” will hit theaters in June.