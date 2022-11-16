Cailee Spaeny in Talks to Star in Next ‘Alien’ Movie for 20th Century Studios

Up and comer Cailee Spaeny is in talks to star in the new “Alien” movie for 20th Century Studios.

“Don’t Breathe” filmmaker Fede Alvarez is wrote the script and is attached to direct the project.

Ridley Scott, who directed 1979’s “Alien,” will produce the next installment in the franchise. The untitled movie is being made for Hulu as part of 20th Century Studios’ plan to make at least 10 movies for the streamer.

To date, the “Alien” franchise spans six films in addition to the joint “Alien vs. Predator” spinoff series. The two most recent entries in the series — prequels “Prometheus” and “Alien: Covenant” — saw Scott return to the director’s chair after handing off the franchise to James Cameron and other directors for the first three follow-up films.

Plot details for the Alvarez project are being kept under wraps, however the project isn’t connected to the previous films. Alvarez first pitched the idea to Scott a while back, and Alvarez most recently delivered the draft according to Deadline, which first reported the news. Additionally, “Spaeny has been the top choice for the lead role for some time following several meetings with producers and Alvarez.”

Spaeny is attached to play Priscilla Presley in “Priscilla” opposite Jacob Elordi, who will play Elvis, for director Sofia Coppola. She was most recently seen in “How It Ends.”

Spaeny is repped by WME and Sugar23.