Fede Alvarez to Write and Direct Next ‘Alien’ Movie for 20th Century Studios

“Dont Breathe” filmmaker Fede Alvarez is set to write and direct a new “Alien” movie for 20th Century Studios, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Ridley Scott, who directed 1979’s “Alien” will produce the next installment in the franchise. The untitled movie is being made for Hulu as part of 20th Century Studios plan to make at least 10 movies for the streamer.

To date, the “Alien” franchise spans six films in addition to the joint “Alien vs. Predator” spinoff series. The two most recent entries in the series — prequels “Prometheus” and “Alien: Covenant” — saw Scott return to the director’s chair after handing off the franchise to Cameron and other directors for the first three follow-up films.

Plot details for the Alvarez project are being kept under wraps, but according to The Hollywood Reporter which first reported the news, the project isn’t connected to the previous films. Alvarez first pitched the idea to Scott a while back, and Scott came back to Alvarez recently to seal the deal.

Alvarez broke out domestically writing and directing 2013’s “Evil Dead” remake and recently co-wrote and produced the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” remake for Netflix.

Alvarez is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen.