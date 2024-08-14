Chef Alex Guarnaschelli Strikes Multiyear Deal With Food Network | Exclusive

Food Network is expanding its partnership with Alex Guarnaschelli. The network has signed a new and exclusive multiyear deal with the celebrity chef, author and TV personality, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

As part of this new deal, Guarnaschelli will produce multiple projects across Food Network’s linear and digital platforms. It will also give her the opportunity to develop and produce new creative concepts.

A world-renowned chef, Guarnaschelli studied culinary arts extensively in France and attended La Varenne Culinary School in Burgundy. She became the executive chef at Butter in 2003, a position she still holds to this day. That experience led to her creating her own eclectic American and green market-inspired menu.

“Food Network has been my extended family for as long as I can remember, and the thought that I get to continue to have the opportunity to create so much fun and delicious content and memories is something I will continue to cherish,” Guarnaschelli said in a Wednesday statement.

“As a working mother, chef, host, competitor, judge, Alex Guarnaschelli’s passion comes through in everything she does,” Betsy Ayala, head of content and food for Warner Bros. Discovery, added. “Not just a favorite of Food Network’s audience, Alex is equally sought after by other Food Network talent, as everyone wants Alex on their shows. With this new deal, Alex will remain part of our Food Network family, continuing to entertain and engage fans across our platforms.”

Guarnaschelli is no stranger to the Food Network. She first appeared on the channel in 2006 as a competitor on “Food Network Challenge.” Since then, she has been part of over 600 episodes of programming on the network, appearing as everything from a recurring judge on “Chopped” and a winner on “The Next Iron Chef: Redemption” to the host of “Supermarket Stakeout” and cohost of “Ciao House.” She also stars in her namesake series, “Alex vs. America.”

Outside of her television appearances, Guarnaschelli has authored several cookbooks — including 2013’s “Old-School Comfort Food: The Way I Learned to Cook,” 2017’s “The Home Cook: Recipes to Know by Heart,” 2020’s “Cook with Me: 150 Recipes for the Home Cook” and 2023’s “Cook It Up: Bold Moves for Family Foods.” That last book she co-authored with her daughter Ava Clark.

Guarnaschelli’s latest cookbook, “Italian American Forever: Classic Recipes for Everything You Want to Eat,” will be available in October.