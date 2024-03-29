Selena Gomez is taking her passion for cooking from her home kitchen to professional restaurants.

Food Network announced “Selena + Restaurant” on Friday, a spin-off of her Max series “Selena + Chef.” Through six episodes, Gomez and best friend Raquelle Stevens will explore L.A.’s hottest restaurants with chefs Shirley Chung, Keith Corbin, Stephanie Izard, Wolfgang Puck, Marcel Vigneron and Andrew and Michelle Muñoz.

“After cooking mostly virtually from my kitchen with some of the best chefs for the last four years, I was thrilled to step into their world,” Gomez said in a statement. “You’ll have to see if being in person helped my skills at all.”

Each episode “will teach and test Selena to see how quickly she can learn the ropes with the ultimate goal of creating a dish good enough to make each restaurant’s menu. Each chef will also highlight a charity that is meaningful to them during each episode, with all of the featured non-profits receiving a donation to further their cause,” per the show’s official logline.

“Selena’s culinary journey has riveted viewers from day one as she has elevated her kitchen skills on her Emmy-nominated series, ‘Selena + Chef,’” Betsy Ayala, head of content for food at Warner Bros. Discovery, added. “Now, out of the comfort of her home kitchen, but with her best friend for support, Selena’s graduation to the big leagues offers a natural progression of her culinary education as this superstar shows what she can do in a restaurant environment.”

After premiering in 2020, “Selena + Chef” has aired 40 episodes across four seasons, in addition to four Home for the Holidays specials. It was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Culinary Series in 2023.

Gomez produces “Selena + Restaurant” for July Moon Productions, along with executive producers Melissa Stokes, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman for Sony Pictures Television’s the Intellectual Property Corporation, and showrunner Shauna Minoprio.

The first two episodes of “Selena + Restaurant” premiere May 2 on Food Network before streaming on Max.