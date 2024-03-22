The “Wizards of Waverly Place” sequel show has landed a series order from Disney.

The series reunites alum Selena Gomez and David Henrie as siblings as Alex and Justin Russo, with Gomez serving as a guest star in the premiere episode while Henrie stars in a leading series regular role. Both Gomez and Henrie will executive produce the show, which is set to begin production next month and is slated to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ later this year.

Currently titled “Wizards,” the show will follow adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo.

The official logline is as follows: “When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities – and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.”

“‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ captivated hearts with its spellbinding adventures and big laughs, creating unforgettable memories for kids and families everywhere,” president, Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement. “We can’t wait to step back into the magical world of ‘Wizards,’ inviting both longtime fans and a new generation to experience the enchantment alongside Selena, David, and our incredible cast and crew.”

In addition to Gomez and Henrie, the cast for the new show includes Janice LeAnn Brown (“Just Roll with It”), who stars as a young, powerful wizard Billie, Alkaio Thiele (“Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends”), who Justin’s oldest son, Roman, and Mimi Gianopulos (“Rutherford Falls”), who plays Justin’s wife, Giada. Max Matenko (“Platonic”) has also been added to the cast as a series regular and will play Justin’s youngest son, Milo.

“Wizards” is written and executive produced by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, who EP alongside Gary Marsh. Andy Fickman directed and executive produced the pilot, which was ordered in mid January, and is set to direct multiple episodes.

The original “Wizards of Waverly Place” series ran for four seasons from October 2007 to January 2012, and starred Gomez, Henrie, Jake T. Austin, David DeLuise, Maria Canals-Barrera and Jennifer Stone. TV movie “Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie” was released in 2009, while “The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex” premiered in 2013.