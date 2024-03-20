David Schwimmer to Star in ‘Goosebumps’ Season 2

David Schwimmer will lead the second season of “Goosebumps” on Disney+.

The “Friends” star is set to helm the next installment of the anthology series, which is based off R.L. Stine’s beloved book series of the same name. The official logline for Season 2 is as follows: “Teenage siblings discover a threat stirring, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, the duo finds themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.”

Schwimmer is the first confirmed cast member for the new season, and will play Anthony, a “former botany professor and divorced parent of teenage twins whose world takes a tumultuous turn as he juggles the responsibilities of overseeing an aging parent while having his kids for the summer,” per the character description.

The rebooted “Goosebumps” series premiered in October 2023 and followed five high school friends who discover a sinister town secret regarding the death of a teenage boy named Harold Biddle three decades earlier.

Justin Long (“Barbarian”) starred as a possessed teacher in the first season of “Goosebumps” alongside Rachael Harris (“Lucifer”), Zack Morris (“EastEnders”), Isa Briones (“Star Trek: Picard”), Miles McKenna (“Guilty Party”), Ana Yi Puig (“Gossip Girl”) and Will Price (“The Equalizer”).

Schwimmer is best known for starring as Ross Geller in “Friends,” and can also be seen in “The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story,” “Band of Brothers,” “Intelligence” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

In February, Disney+ renewed “Goosebumps” for a second eight-episode installment as an anthology with a new story, setting and cast based on Stine’s book series.

“Audiences everywhere fell in love with the series’ chills, thrills, heart and humor, making it one of Disney Branded Television’s most-watched shows of last year,” Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement. “We can’t wait to dive deeper into the brilliant mind of R.L. Stine and to collaborate once again with Sony Pictures Television, Scholastic Entertainment and our fantastic creative team to bring an entirely new mystery to Disney+ for Season 2.”

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, “Goosebumps” was developed by Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman who serve as EPs alongside showrunner Hilary Winston, Neal H. Moritz, Scholastic Entertainment’s Iole Lucchese, Pavun Shetty, Conor Welch, Caitlin Friedman and Erin O’Malley.

Schwimmer is repped by Gersh, Circle of Confusion and Gendler & Kelly.