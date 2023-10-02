Selena Gomez is serving up some good ole wholesome, holiday family meals with the expert help of celebrity chefs, expanding her cooking series from Max to the cable platform Food Network.

Gomez’s new four-part Food Network special “Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays” is an extension of her hit Max series “Selena + Chef,” but this time around, she will be serving up cultured, holiday-inspired dishes with the guidance of celeb chefs Eric Adjepong, Alex Guarnaschelli, Michael Symon and Claudette Zepeda.

“The holidays have always meant so much to me. It was an honor to have these amazing chefs in my kitchen to introduce some of their favorite foods and what makes the holidays special for them,” Gomez said in a statement about the show, which will premiere Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

Per a description of the series, Gomez and her best friend Raquelle Stevens will be walked through four different culinary paces over four episodes.

Here’s a description of the specials:

In Selena + Alex, Chef Alex Guarnaschelli and Selena prepare roast beef and “Chantilly” mashed potatoes for a tree-trimming party. In Selena + Michael, Michael Symon pops by for a “Surf & Turf” Christmas as he and Selena tackle steaks and lobster. In Selena + Claudette, Chef Claudette Zepeda plans a Mexican feast with a traditional Latin Christmas dish of tamales and a unique twist on a historic salad. Then, in Selena + Eric, it is time to ring in the New Year with Chef Eric Adjepong for a brunch that includes Shrimp & Banana Grits and Malva Pudding.

The series will also feature guest appearances from Gomez’s Papa, Nana and sister Gracie to create the family-style affair.

“With an incredible festive programming slate all season long, Food Network is the holiday destination for viewers and their families,” said Betsy Ayala, Warner Bros. Discovery’s head of food content, in a statement. “Offering special culinary moments is the way Food Network celebrates the holidays, so to have superstar Selena Gomez, who has more than 650 million fans on social media, open the door to her own home kitchen is a holiday dream come true for fans.”

“Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays” was produced by Gomez under July Moon Productions, and Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman of Sony Pictures Television’s The intellectual Property Corporation will executive produce the series. Shauna Minoprio will serve as showrunner, and Melissa Stokes will executive produce for the series.

The series will also be available to stream on Max.