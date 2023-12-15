Fox Entertainment Taps Julie Schwachenwald, Ted Gold, Khoby Rowe to Lead Scripted Production and Development

Fox Entertainment Scripted Programming president Michael Thorn has appointed Ted Gold, Julie Schwachenwald and Khoby Rowe to lead the studio’s scripted development and production.

Based in Los Angeles and reporting directly to Thorn, Gold and Schwachenwald will serve as senior vice president of development and senior vice president and head of scripted production, respectively. The pair will be responsible for overseeing all program development and production of series owned and produce under the Fox Entertainment Studios banner.

Meanwhile, Rowe, who will also be based in Los Angeles and report to Gold, has been named vice president of development.

Gold most recently served as Paramount Network’s senior vice president of original programming, where he was responsible for the development of Spike and the newly rebranded Paramount Network, where he developed “Yellowstone” and “Waco.”

Between 2010 and 2014, Gold was president of television at Parkes/Macdonald, responsible for spearheading the company’s entrance into television and the development and launch of “The Slap” and “Crossbones” for NBC.

Before that, he served as the head of television for Curtis Hanson’s Deuce Three Productions, producing the CBS drama “Three Rivers.” Between 2004 and 2007, Gold was senior vice president of seres development for Fox, where he oversaw the network’s entire drama slate and developed “Prison Break” and “Bones.” Prior to that, he served as Spelling Television’s senior vice president of development.

Schwachenwald most recently served as Paramount Television Studios’ senior vice president of physical production, where she oversaw shows including “Fatal Attraction” for Paramount+ and “Cross” for Amazon Prime. Before that, she served as Skydance Television’s senior vice president of physical production, managing series including “Grace and Frankie” and “Reacher,” as well as co-productions “Condor” and “Jack Ryan.”

Schwachenwald began her career as a physical production executive at MTV in 2006 after transitioning from being a freelance line producer. She spent 11 years with MTV, producing and managing all formats as vice president and head of scripted physical production. She supported all aspects of scripted production, current and development on projects such as “Awkward,” “Faking It,” “Teen Wolf,” and “The Shannara Chronicles.”

Rowe most recently served as Fox Entertainment’s vice president of animation, where she developed “Krapopolis,” the upcoming Jon Hamm-led “Grimsburg,” and the Sony Pictures Television co-production “Universal Basic Guys” and oversaw the animated comedy “HouseBroken.” Prior to joining Fox in 2020, Rowe was an independent producer and showrunner with credits including the Comedy Central special “Desi Lydic: Abroad, Hood Adjacent,” Seeso and NBC’s “Shrink” and the Australian format of “The Bachelorette.”

The appointments come as Fox Entertainment has unveiled a series of broadcast direct deals to develop projects wholly owned by Fox and produced by Fox Entertainment Studios.

Creatives under these deals include Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (“Power,” “For Life”), Rodney Rothman (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”) and Adam Rosenberg, producers Carol Mendelsohn (“CSI”) and Julie Weitz, writer/producer/director McG (“Supernatural,” “Lethal Weapon,” “We Are Marshall”); writer/ producer Justin Adler (“Life in Pieces,” “Maggie”), creator/writer/producer Matt Nix (“Burn Notice,” “The Gifted”) and actor/producer Oliver Hudson (“The Cleaning Lady,” “And Just Like That”).

“In strategically building out Fox Entertainment Studios, we’ve been diligent in surveying the landscape to develop creator and producer-friendly models that embrace both our content and business objectives,” Thorn said in a statement. “Ted, Julie and Khoby are a seasoned team with deep relationships throughout the global community that give us a strong foundation to evolve our business as it continues to grow.”