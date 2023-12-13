Fox News Media Elevates Jason Klarman, Porter Berry, Lauren Petterson in Executive Restructuring

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott has elevated senior executives Jason Klarman, Porter Berry and Lauren Petterson in a shakeup of its digital leadership team.

Klarman has been named chief digital and marketing officer, reporting directly to Scott, while Berry has been promoted to president and editor in chief of Fox News Digital, dually reporting to Klarman and Fox News Media president and executive editor Jay Wallace.

Petterson will assume Klarman’s former role as Fox Nation president, while continuing in the role of president of talent development. She will relinquish her role as president of Fox Business Network. Petterson will report dually to Scott for talent development and Klarman for Fox Nation.

Wallace will assume oversight of FBN and continue reporting to Scott. Additionally, Megan Albano has been named executive vice president of morning programming and program development and Gavin Hadden has been named senior vice president of Fox Nation.

Klarman was a part of the original team that launched Fox News Channel in 1996. He rejoined Fox News Media as a consultant in 2018 and was named executive vice president of marketing in 2019, overseeing brand strategy and taking on the Fox Nation portfolio in 2021.

At Fox Nation, Klarman has overseen all operations, content and subscriber acquisition for the streaming service, which includes offerings such as “Yellowstone 150” with Kevin Costner, “Top Combat Pilot” with Dennis Quaid, “Liberty or Death: Boston Tea Party” with Rob Lowe and “Duck Family Treasure,” among the nearly 10,000 hours of content. He also oversaw the launch of FOX News Books in 2021, which has sold nearly two million books across eight titles since its inception. Prior to Fox News Media, Klarman served as president of Oxygen and executive vice president of marketing and digital for Bravo.

Berry has run Fox News Digital since 2018, most recently as executive vice president of the platform, overseeing FoxNews.com, FoxBusiness.com and Fox News Media’s social media channels. Prior to Fox News Digital, Berry was an executive producer on “Hannity” and “The Five” and served as a producer of the network’s key primetime programming since 2004.

Petterson has served as Fox Business Network president since 2019, in addition to running Fox News Media talent development. Under her direction, the channel launched FBN Prime, a series of nightly aspirational lifestyle shows, as well as programs including “Kudlow,” “The Big Money Show” and “The Bottom Line.”

Prior to FBN, Petterson served as senior vice president of morning programming and talent development, where she oversaw the “Fox & Friends” franchise for 11 years. She took on the talent development role in 2016 has been responsible for the hiring process of many new correspondents, anchors, and contributors.

Albano has been serving as senior vice president of weekend programming and “The Five,” where she oversaw all aspects of the network’s Saturday and Sunday primetime programming. She launched “Fox News Saturday Night” and “One Nation with Brian Kilmeade” while continuing to manage “The Five.”

Hadden has been senior vice president of morning programming, overseeing the “Fox & Friends” weekday and weekend franchise since 2019, and was a vice president in the same capacity earlier in his tenure. He also previously served as an executive producer of “Fox & Friends.”

“As we move our thriving business forward, we are reimagining the roles of some of our most talented executives to solidify our incredibly successful digital platforms for further growth and expansion,” Scott said in a statement. “Jason, Lauren, Porter, Megan, and Gavin are each uniquely suited for these positions, and I am confident they will grow each of their respective areas of FOX News Media to new heights.”