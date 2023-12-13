Stephen Colbert ended his monologue on Wednesday night with a delightful gag at the expense of former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson — a website named after Carlson’s new streaming service that provides easy links for people interested in donating to progressive charities.

Also, it features a cartoon version of Carlson performing the Prisiadki dance (squatted while jumping and extending the legs) popularly associated with Eastern Europe, particularly Russia. You can see it here and, if you’re so inclined, donate to the Human Rights Campaign or World Central Kitchen.

As the CBS host explained it, “he really should have gotten the website ‘thetuckercarlsonnetwork.com.’” Probably!

In case you missed it, Carlson has been hosting a show on X since June. But thanks to how X/Twitter tracks — and exaggerates — engagement, it likely wasn’t anything close to the success Carlson enjoyed before he was fired by Fox News last April. (He only landed his first and only advertiser at the end of October.)

So it is that on Monday, following a failed attempt by X/Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino to keep him, Carlson announced the launch of his own streaming service, Tucker Carlson Network. Which brings us back to Colbert.

“Oh, there’s news about former Fox News anchor and Orville Redenbigot, Tucker Carlson,” Colbert said, referring not only to Carlson’s former habit of wearing bow ties, but also to the fact that as the New York Times explained, his Fox News show was “the most racist show in the history of cable news.“

“You may remember that Tucker got fired from Fox News for somehow being too racist,” Colbert continued. “So he started the show over on Twitter, but now he’s got an even worse idea because yesterday, he announced he’s launching his own streaming service called Tucker Carlson network for $9 a month. Now that seems steep, but there is a free version. For $0 a month, you can never watch Tucker Carlson again,” Colbert quipped.

“So, what’s on this network? According to the website, there’ll be interviews with people like Kid Rock, Martin Shkreli, Alex Jones, and RFK Jr. collectively known as Mountain Dew shmore,” He continued.

“The only thing I don’t really get about this new platform is the name: Tucker Carlson Network. It kind of feels incomplete like, doesn’t it feel like he should have called it the Tucker Carlson network. And he really should have gotten the website ‘the Tucker Carlson network.com.’ And he didn’t. But I did,” He concluded, urging his audience to check it out.

Watch the complete monologue at the top of the page now.