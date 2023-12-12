Actor and producer Oliver Hudson will develop comedies and dramas for Fox Entertainment as part of a new broadcast direct deal. Hudson will work with his producing partner John Stalberg for projects that will be fully owned and distributed by the company.

Hudson previously starred in the first two seasons of Fox’s “The Cleaning Lady.”

“I have been lucky enough to work in front of the camera with Michael Thorn and his team and am now looking forward to collaborating with them to bring my ideas to life with Fox, a network that’s unafraid to push the boundaries to tell stories that entertain and dig into the complexities and quirks of the human condition,” Hudson said in an announcement for the news. “I have always enjoyed both comedy and drama, so it’s exciting to tackle both as potentially one of the best producers this planet has ever seen.”

On top of the deal, Hudson and sports commentator Joe Buck are working together on an animated comedy titled “Daddy Issues” that’s set to premiere on Fox with Fox Entertainment and will be produced by Bento Box Entertainment. The project was inspired by the two longtime friends’ podcast which shares the same name as the comedy.

“Oliver is a talented, versatile actor and an inspired storyteller who brings an incredible amount of energy to everything he does,” Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming at Fox, said about the deal. “We are excited to build on our relationship with him and tap into his intense creativity to jointly develop and produce premium dramas and comedies that further grow Fox Entertainment’s robust slate of owned series.”

The agreement follows Fox Entertainment deals with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (“Power”), Rodney Rothman (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”) and Adam Rosenberg.