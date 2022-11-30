McG Strikes Broadcast Direct Development Deal With Fox Entertainment

Writer, director and producer McG has signed a broadcast direct development deal with Fox Entertainment, the network announced Wednesday during Rob Wade and Michael Thorn’s keynote panel at Content London.

The deal continues Fox Entertainment’s relationship with McG and his Wonderland Sound & Vision production company as he will continue developing drama series for the network. Previous credits include “Lethal Weapon” and “The O.C.”

“From ‘The O.C.’ to ‘Lethal Weapon,’ McG is an original talent who has made an indelible imprint on FOX,” Thorn said in a statement received by TheWrap. “Welcoming him and Wonderland back to the FOX team is a pleasure to announce because we know the possibilities for imaginative storytelling are limitless.”

Of Thorn, McG added, “Michael is a rare talent who understands how to tell artistically excellent stories that can be enjoyed by large audiences. This is the definition of FOX. Big, bold storytelling that is inviting to everyone.”

Under the new partnership, Fox Entertainment will own and distribute the drama programming created by McG. While McG executive produced and directed the first two episodes of “Lethal Weapon,” in addition to executive producing “The O.C.,” he has dozens of credits outside of Fox, as well.

The director of 10 feature films and eight television pilots, other credits include directing blockbuster hits “Charlie’s Angels” and “Terminator Salvation.” In television, he directed the pilots for “Fastlane,” “Chuck,” “Shadowhunters,” “Turner and Hooch” and more. Wonderland is currently in production on three TV series: “Not Dead Yet” for ABC, “True Lies” for CBS and “Average Joe” for BET+.

McG and Wonderland are repped by WME.