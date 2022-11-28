Bob Iger Says Disney Has No Plans to Acquire More Assets

Returning CEO Bob Iger laid out the future of the Walt Disney Company and fielded questions from employees during a town hall on Monday.

During the town hall, Iger told employees that the House of Mouse would remain “resilient” and focus on creativity and making its streaming business profitable rather than just adding subscribers. He also said there are currently no plans to change a previously announced hiring freeze.

In addition, Iger addressed reporting from TheWrap that Disney could potentially consider selling the company to Apple, calling it “pure speculation.” When asked about whether Disney would make any more acquisitions, Iger said that the company is “very comfortable” with the assets it already has.

Earlier this month, Disney’s board revealed Iger was returning for two years, replacing his successor Bob Chapek. The move was prompted by the company’s disappointing earnings results for its latest quarter.

In his first memo to staff, Iger said his intention was to restructure the company in a way that “honors and respects creativity as the heart and soul of who we are.”

“As you know, this is a time of enormous change and challenges in our industry, and our work will also focus on creating a more efficient and cost-effective structure,” he wrote. “I’ve asked Dana Walden, Alan Bergman, Jimmy Pitaro and Christine McCarthy to work together on the design of a new structure that puts more decision-making back in the hands of our creative teams and rationalizes costs, and this will necessitate a reorganization of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.”

As part of the move, DMED head Kareem Daniel has exited the company.

As of press time, Disney stock is down about 38% year to date.